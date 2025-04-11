Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick engaged, but will they get married?

Trending

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger is engaged to long-time girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, but when — or if — they ever walk down the aisle is anyone’s guess.

The former ballerina confirmed in an interview with Paris Match that they have been engaged for “two or three years.”

But they don’t plan on marrying anytime soon.

“We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything,” she said.

“We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy. That’s all that matters to me and all I strive for,” she added.

The engagement may not be a surprise for those who watch the couple.

Hamrick, 37, spoke about the rather large diamond ring almost two years ago, saying that Jagger, 81, gave it to her and it was a ring meant to be worn on the ring finger, but she didn’t want to call it an engagement ring. “In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”

The couple met in 2014 when they were both on tour in Japan. Jagger was performing with the Rolling Stones and she was part of the American Ballet Theatre.

They met backstage at his show.

Four months later, Jagger invited Hamrick to Zurich. They have a son together, Octavian Basil, born in 2016, Jagger’s eighth child.

They also had a different type of project together that combined both of their careers - his music with her choreography for the 2019 ballet “Porte Rouge.”

If they were to get married, this would be Jagger’s unofficial third marriage. He was married to Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias from 1971 to 1978. Jerry Hall and he were unofficially married from 1990 to 1999.

This would be Hamrick’s first.

