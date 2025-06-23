Luke Bryan refunds Arkansas concert tickets; reschedules two shows

Luke Bryan has postponed two upcoming shows and even offered refunds to those at his Arkansas show because he had issues with his voice and the venue.

Bryan was performing and told fans, “This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life. I cannot have my voice in this venue for some reason. It happens every time, I don’t know why...”

He kept singing but promised to refund concertgoers for their tickets, AL.com reported.

Taste of Country called his voice “more raspy than usual.”

Less than 24 hours after that concert, Bryan announced he was postponing his weekend performances until September “due to illness.”

The concert that had been scheduled for June 20 in Dallas will be held on Sept. 12, while the June 21 date in Lafayette, Louisiana, will be on Sept. 11.

