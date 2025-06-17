‘Lilo & Stitch,’ ‘Hawaii Five-O’ actor, David Hekili Kenui Bell, dies

An actor who was known for roles in the newly-released live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch” as well as “Magnum P.I” and “Hawaii Five-O” has died.

David Hekili Kenui Bell was 46 years old.

His sister announced the actor’s death on Facebook, writing, “It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father.”

She continued writing, “David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers, spending time with Brutus traveling as an ambassador for Kona Brew,” adding that travelers could “hear him over the PA system on arrival at Kona Airport where he loved working to create an awesome and safe customer experience.”

Bell had a handful of guest spots on shows, playing Manu Saluni in two episodes of “Magnum P.I.” in 2018 and 2019, and as Issac on an episode of “Hawaii Five-O” in 2014.

He recently appeared in the Disney live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch.” While his character did not have a name, other than “Big Hawaiian Dude,” according to Variety, he took his whole family to the opening night in Kapolei, weeks before his death, his sister said.

“He planned ahead and purchased the best seats in the house for us all to go together to opening night in Kapolei just two short weeks ago,” she wrote on Facebook. “That’s one trait we didn’t share, planning ahead:) We talked about and were so energized by the fans dressed in L&S gear head to toe, t-shirts, onezees, hats, mask, and the merch galore flying off the shelf as we stood in line for pop-corn.”

Jalene Kanani Bell did not say how her brother died, but police did confirm that he passed away on June 12 at 2:26 p.m., People magazine reported.

“We have launched a coroner’s inquest investigation (as is standard practice) and an autopsy is being scheduled to determine the exact cause of death,” a police spokesperson told the magazine. “The investigation is ongoing at this time. No foul play is suspected.”

