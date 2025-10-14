The life of a record breaker: Taylor Swift is No. 2 with No. 1’s on the Billboard 200 albums chart

Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” has placed her as No. 2 with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Swift is No. 1 among solo artists with 15 albums to reach No. 1 on the charts since Billboard started ranking sales every week back in 1956.

She broke the three-way tie she had been in with Drake and JAY-Z.

Every album since her second one, “Fearless,” which came out in 2008, has debuted at No. 1, Billboard said.

But she still isn’t the overall No. 1.

That distinction goes to The Beatles, which had 19 No. 1 albums, Billboard said.

Here is the list:

The Beatles, 19

Taylor Swift, 15

Drake, 14

JAY-Z, 14

Eminem, 11

Future, 11

Bruce Springsteen, 11

Barbra Streisand, 11

Ye (Kanye West), 11

Elvis, 10

Garth Brooks, 9

Kenny Chesney, 9

Madonna, 9

The Rolling Stones, 9

