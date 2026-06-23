Liam Payne’s 9-year-old son named sole beneficiary of singer’s $29M estate

The 9-year-old son of the late Liam Payne has been named the sole beneficiary of the former One Direction star’s $29 million estate, according to a published report.

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People, citing court documents, reported that Bear Grey Payne, the only child of Payne and British singer and former “X-Factor” judge Cheryl Cole, will inherit $29,007,998.

Liam Payne, 31, died on Oct. 16, 2024, after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel.

The singer’s former partner and attorney Richard Mark Bray were named administrators of Liam Payne’s estate in May 2025 after he died without a will, E! News reported.

The BBC reported that Cole, 42, and Bray will “manage the money, but they currently have limited authority and cannot distribute it.”

Some of the money can be used now, but the bulk of Bear’s inheritance will be held in a trust until the boy turns 18, the magazine reported.

More than a year after Liam Payne died following a fatal fall from the balcony of his Argentina hotel room, his and ex Cheryl Cole's 9-year-old son Bear was named as the sole inheritor of his estate. https://t.co/2nXQ1lYlBB pic.twitter.com/I4Dg77s2TJ — E! News (@enews) June 23, 2026

Payne and Cole welcomed their son on March 22, 2017, according to People.

[ Liam Payne’s death: One Direction members release statements ]

According to the United Kingdom govvernment website, if a person dies without leaving a will, the closest living relative -- a spouse or civil partner, or a child older than 18 -- can apply to become the administrator of an estate, Rolling Stone reported.

Liam Payne’s death stunned the music industry, Rolling Stone reported. His former One Direction bandmates -- Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan -- remembered him in a tribute.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever,” they wrote. “For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

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