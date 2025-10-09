Last Call: Alan Jackson announces when, where his final concert will happen

Alan Jackson had announced earlier this year that he would no longer be touring, but now his fans know where and when his “Last Call” will happen.

Jackson’s “Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale” will be played in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on June 27, 2026, People magazine reported.

“It’s been a long road... and it’s taken me places I never imagined,” he said in a statement to the publication. “But I can’t think of a better place to put on a big show and give the fans a finale than in Nashville and include so many special friends.”

He won’t take the stage alone. Several other country music stars will also be part of the show.

The initial list includes:

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Jon Pardi

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Lee Ann Womack

More performers will be added.

“We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that’s in Nashville — Music City — where country music lives," he said.

Jackson, 66, played his last road show in May and said that he was retiring due to his health.

He told the crowd in Milwaukee that it was his last tour show, but teased the finale, Fox News reported at the time.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said that during the final concert, “His gait suggested discomfort, his balance looked unsteady, and his hands often had to be content to hold his guitar rather than play it.”

Four years ago, he announced he was diagnosed with the nerve-affecting disease Charcot-Marie-Tooth.

He told the “Today” show in 2021 that the hereditary disease was “starting to affect my performance onstage a little bit where I don’t feel comfortable.”

Jackson at the time said, “I don’t want them to think I’m drunk onstage because I’m having problems with mobility and balance.”

Registration for the presale for the “Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale” opened on Wednesday, with ticket presales starting on Oct. 15. General sales start on Oct. 17, which, according to WSB, is his birthday.

A dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation. A donor will match each $1 with a $2 donation to help support research of the disease.

