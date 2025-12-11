Kentucky State shooting: Victim identified, suspect was father of another student

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A 19-year-old student was identified as the victim in Tuesday’s shooting on the campus of Kentucky State University, and police said the accused shooter was the father of another student at the school.

De’Jon Darrell Fox Jr., of Indianapolis, was fatally shot near Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall, a dormitory at the Frankfort school. He was a student at the university and died at an area hospital. A second victim, who police have not publicly identified, was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Police identified the suspect as Jacob Lee Bard, 48, of Evansville, Indiana. He was charged with murder and first-degree assault, officials said.

Authorities confirmed that Bard is a parent of another student at Kentucky State.

According to an arrest citation, Bard was “involved in a physical altercation” on campus and allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Fox and one other student. Police have not released further details, but Fox’s family and students who witnessed the incident said a fight between Bard’s son and the two victims escalated into a deadly shooting.

Frankfort police said that university officers were present at the scene of the shooting and were able to take Bard into custody quickly.

Fox was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m. ET.

The university announced in a statement late Tuesday that all classes, final exams and campus activities were suspended for the rest of the week.

“Students may return home if they choose,” officials said. “Additional guidance will be communicated as soon as possible.”

The shooting was the second on the Kentucky State campus over the past four months. Two people were injured in August when a group near Whitney M. Young Hall was fired upon by a passing vehicle. Neither of the victims was a student or employee of the university, officials said.

