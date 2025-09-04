Justin Bieber’s ‘Swag II’ to be released soon, very soon

Justin Bieber’s next album is coming soon.

Bieber alerted his fans on Thursday that “Swag II,” the sequel to “Swag,” will be released at midnight Friday or just a few short hours, Billboard reported.

The announcement came in the form of billboards, some of which were pink with simply “Swag II” written on them.

Bieber shared the images of the ads on Instagram with variations of the caption “II night at midnight."

“Swag” was released in July and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums list.

The new album, however, is said to have a more pop-inspired sound, the publication said.

“Swag” was his first album in four years, Variety reported.

