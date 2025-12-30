Journalist Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s granddaughter, dies at 35

Journalist Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy who reported on the changing climate and whose terminal illness placed her back into the national spotlight, died Tuesday. She was 35.

Schlossberg was also the second child of Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and artist Edwin Schlossberg.

Her family announced the death in a social media post shared by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation. It did not indicate where she died.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” read the post, which was signed by “George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory.”

Schlossberg published a New Yorker essay in November revealing that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

She was diagnosed on May 25, 2024, when she gave birth to her second child. A doctor noticed her abnormally high white blood cell count and ordered further tests, she wrote.

She then spent five weeks at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in New York before beginning chemotherapy at home and later receiving a bone marrow transplant.

“During the latest clinical trial, my doctor told me that he could keep me alive for a year, maybe,” she wrote. “My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me.”

Tatiana Schlossberg covered the environmental beat for The New York Times and was a contributor to The Atlantic and The Washington Post.

Her book, “Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have,” was published in 2019.

Schlossberg’s mother was five days shy of her sixth birthday when John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. Thirty years later, Caroline’s brother, John F. Kennedy, died in a plane crash.

In her essay, Schlossberg spoke about her devastation in bringing more grief to the family.

“For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry,” she wrote. “Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it.”

