John Travolta’s Santa brings back ‘Greased Lightnin’ for Christmas ad

John Travolta has once again donned the red coat and white beard to harken back to one of his classic film roles.

This year’s Capital One Quicksilver credit card commercial featured Travolta, dressed as an updated Santa, dancing and singing to “Greased Lightnin’” from his hit musical “Grease.”

The lyrics have gotten a seasonal tweak, UPI reported.

The song now goes: “Why, this car could be frost-o-matic, tinsel-matic, 1.5 percent cash back-omatic. It’s Greased Lightnin’! Go, Greased Lightnin’, you’re burning up the quarter mile. Go, Greased Lightnin’, you’re coasting through the heat lap trials. You are supreme for Greased Lightnin’.”

The actor traded his black “T-Birds” leather jacket for a red one that reads “S - Claus” with elves replacing the rest of the T-Birds gang working on a sleigh that looks a lot like the car from the film, Entertainment Weekly reported.

At the end of the spot, Travolta flies into the night, similar to the end of “Grease” as he asks, “What’s in your wallet?”

See the ad here or below:

This isn’t the first time Travolta has brought back one of his iconic movies, but with a holiday spin.

He did one with “Pulp Fiction” co-star Samuel L. Jackson, who wore a shirt that reads “Happy Holidays with cheese,” alluding to the discussion in the film about McDonald’s Quarter Pounder Cheeseburgers in France and ends with Santa and Mrs. Claus dancing like Travolta did in the film.

He was also once again “Stayin’ Alive” as Santa in another spot that took the big man back to the 70s for “Saturday Night Fever,” reuniting him with his co-star Donna Pescow.

0 of 29

©2025 Cox Media Group