Donald Trump civil fraud trial: Ivanka Trump ordered to testify

A judge ruled Friday that Ivanka Trump will have to take the witness stand in the civil fraud trial of her father — former President Donald Trump — two of her brothers and the family business.

Judge Arthur Engoron sided with prosecutors who argued that Ivanka Trump, who previously served as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, had information relevant to the case, The Associated Press reported. Ivanka Trump had asked Engoron to strike down a subpoena that sought her testimony, according to Bloomberg News.

Engoron said Ivanka Trump should not be scheduled to testify anytime before Wednesday to give her time to appeal his decision, CNN reported. He also said that he wanted to hear her testimony in person.

Donald Trump and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are also expected to testify in court, according to Bloomberg News.

Engoron’s decision came months after an appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump from the lawsuit brought last year by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The court unanimously found that claims involving Ivanka Trump were filed too late to be perused.

James has accused the former president, his adult sons and his business of lying to lenders and insurers about the value of their properties for years to get more favorable terms.

Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing, framing the case as a politically motivated motivated “witch hunt.”

