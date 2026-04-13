‘It’s been a struggle’: No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont shares Parkinson’s diagnosis

Weeks before No Doubt is scheduled to start their residency in Las Vegas, guitarist Tom Dumont shared that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

He shared the news on Instagram, saying that he started seeing symptoms years ago, which sent him to a doctor and neurologist. After several tests, the diagnosis came back as early-onset Parkinson’s, NBC News reported.

“It’s been a struggle,” he said. “It’s a struggle every day, and I’ll make another video with details about what Parkinson’s entails. The good news is I can still play music. I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well.”

Dumont said he will still play at Las Vegas’ Sphere when No Doubt plays at the venue from May 6 to June 13, Rolling Stone reported.

Drummer Adrian Young wrote on the post, “My friend, bandmate, and hero……I love you brother,” while bassist Tony Kanal wrote, “Love you beyond words my friend. Can’t wait to get on stage with you again.”

The last time No Doubt toured together was in 2009. They reunited in 2012 for a short residence in Los Angeles. They then reunited again in 2024 for a surprise performance at Coachella, Entertainment Weekly reported. They also performed together in 2025 for FireAid, according to Variety.

Signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease

The Mayo Clinic said Parkinson’s disease “is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time."

It occurs when neurons in the brain break down or die, leading to insufficient dopamine production.

The cause is unknown, but it may be due to genes or the environment, the Mayo Clinic said.

The first symptoms may be barely noticeable, such as a tremor in a hand, foot, or jaw. Other symptoms include stiffness, slow movements, or trouble balancing, the organization said.

Speaking may be soft or slurred, and arms may not swing when someone walks.

Parkinson’s will worsen as the disease progresses. It cannot be cured, but symptoms can be lessened, the Mayo Clinic said.

0 of 31

©2026 Cox Media Group