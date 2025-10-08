‘I was up all night praying’: Dolly Parton’s sister asks fans to ‘pray with me’

Dolly Parton’s sister is asking the singer’s fans to pray for her, but then wrote a second post clarifying why she asked for prayers.

Freida Parton said the 79-year-old “I Will Always Love You” singer and songwriter “hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” but still did not give any additional information about Dolly’s health challenges, People magazine reported.

Her sister posted to Facebook on Tuesday, “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Freida Parton added, “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Freida Parton then wrote, "I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Dolly Parton was scheduled to have a Las Vegas residency later this year, but last month said the concerts were going to be postponed until 2026 because of her health.

“As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon," she wrote on Sept. 28.

Dolly was supposed to perform six shows at Caesar’s Palace starting in December, according to Variety. It would have been her first long run of concerts in Vegas in three decades, ABC News reported.

She is also going to miss the Governors’ Awards in November. She was going to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Dolly was going to attend virtually, but that was canceled, Variety reported.

The country music icon lost Carl Dean, her husband of 58 years, in March. He was 82 years old.

