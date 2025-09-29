Dolly Parton postpones Vegas residency due to health

Dolly Parton has some sad news for fans. She has postponed her Las Vegas concerts because of “health challenges.”

Parton, 79, posted to Instagram over the weekend, saying, “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts.”

The Queen of Country went on to write that she has to have “a few procedures” and that “it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon.”

The post also listed that the December concerts are now set for fall 2026.

She was scheduled to take the stage for a limited residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, her first extended run in Vegas in three decades, People magazine reported. The concerts were to coincide with the National Finals Rodeo competition, according to Rolling Stone.

Earlier this month, she had to miss an event at Dollywood.

“I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,’ ” she said at the time.

Parton’s husband of more than 60 years died in March, CBS News reported.

In addition to the Vegas concert, a biographical musical called “Hello, I’m Dolly” will debut on Broadway next year.

