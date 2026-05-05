Holstein heist: 64 calves stolen from farm, total loss of over $100K

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Ohio are trying to find who got away with more than 60 calves, each valued at $2,000.

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Officials said that 64, 13-week-old Holsteins were taken from a farm near Coldwater, Ohio, from Sunday into Monday, WHIO reported.

Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman said that the calves were “gone in a matter of minutes.”

The sheriff said the farmer was first alerted to the Holstein heist when he found several cattle loose in the barn and that several were missing.

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Timmerman told WHIO that they think someone with experience in the cattle industry is to blame, since the barn held older and younger calves, and only the older ones were taken.

“Two different stages of cattle in that barn, again, which leads you to believe that somebody directly involved in this industry is involved somehow,” Timmerman said.

More than 60 calves, valued at $100K stolen from farm overnight https://t.co/pJp9xSi7E6 pic.twitter.com/kfhK3ldcPf — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) May 5, 2026

The case of the missing calves is now crossing state lines, with the search for clues stretching into Indiana.

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