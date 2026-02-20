Hollywood remembers Eric Dane

Hours after news broke that “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Eric Dane succumbed to ALS, or Lou Geherg’s disease, fellow actors remembered the man who brought Dr. Mark Sloan, or McSteamy, to life.

His “Grey’s” co-star, Patrick Dempsey, shared details about Dane’s final days.

“I was corresponding with him, we were texting so I spoke to him about a week ago and some friends of ours went in to see him and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak.

“He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow, so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly,” Dempsey said during an interview on “The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.”

Dempsey called Dane the “funniest man” and “such a joy to work with,” Page Six reported.

“I just want to remember him in that spirit because any time he was on set, he brought so much fun to it,” Dempsey said, adding that they “got along instantly.”

Their co-star, Kevin McKidd, wrote on Instagram stories, “Rest in Peace Buddy,” E! Online reported.

Alyssa Milano, who starred in “Charmed” and played his love interest on the show, wrote on Instagram, “I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective.”

Ashton Kutcher, who was in “Valentine’s Day” with Dane, wrote on X, “The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.”

The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS. pic.twitter.com/00TtwmQHAK — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 20, 2026

“Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson told Variety in a statement, “I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Nina Dobrev said on Instagram stories, “He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did. He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen. ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease. May his memory inspire more research, awareness, and progress toward a cure. He will be deeply missed. Sending love and heartfelt condolences to his family,” Deadline reported.

Frank Grillo wrote, “My heart is broken. We lost a good man @realericdane who i had the pleasure of sharing the screen with. We became pals and laughed often. My prayers go out to his beautiful family 🙏💔 see you on the other side brother.”

