Harry Styles’ Madison Square Garden residency draws more than 11.5M ticket registrations

Singer Harry Styles‘ upcoming residency at Madison Square Garden is making history, as more than 11.5 million presale registrations for tickets have been requested.

Ticketmaster announced the numbers for the three-time Grammy Award-winning pop singer’s 30-show stint at the New York City venue -- which is part of Styles’ "Together, Together Tour" -- according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ticketmaster noted that the 11.5 million figure was “the highest volume ever recorded for an artist presale” in the New York market. It also was “the largest artist presale registration performance ever seen for a single market or residency-style run” overall.

Styles will kick off his residency on Aug. 26, and it will continue until Oct. 31 for “Harryween,” NJ.com reported.

General ticket sales through Ticketmaster are scheduled to begin on Friday, according to the news outlet. Styles’ tour has a series of stagger presales that will end on Feb. 4.

The “Together, Together” world tour will conclude on Dec. 13 in Sydney, Australia, the news outlet reported.

The news about the demand for tickets for the residency comes amid anger among fans because of pricing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ticketmaster said that there is no dynamic pricing in effect, but there was preferred pricing, NJ.com reported. That means ticket prices in the lower levels of Madison Square Garden can range between $400 and $1,000 per ticket. That does not take scalping and secondary sales into account.

Harry Styles' NYC residency hasn’t even begun, yet tickets are already selling for up to $10k on StubHub.



This is called speculative ticket selling: scalpers selling tickets that they literally don’t even have. It’s why we need to pass my bill banning speculative tickets. pic.twitter.com/m55Re7HeeF — James Skoufis (@JamesSkoufis) January 24, 2026

Styles also announced a 12-night residency in the United Kingdom, adding two more nights at Wembley Stadium. That residency will begin on June 12 and end on July 4.

He will overtake Coldplay and Taylor Swift as the artist with the most shows in a single year at the London venue, the BBC reported.

Styles’ world tour will only visit seven cities, the news outlet reported. In addition to New York, London and Sydney, the “As It Was” singer will perform in Amsterdam, Mexico, São Paulo and Melbourne.

