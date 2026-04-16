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Gotta catch ’em all: Dodgers reliever Will Klein gifted custom Pokémon glove

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Los Angeles Dodgers reliever has a new customized glove that features his favorite game.
Will Klein: The Dodgers reliever has a new customized glove that features his favorite game. (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Will Klein makes no secret about his love for Pokémon -- games, cards, you name it. So the company that supplies the right-hander with his gloves created a big surprise.

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San Diego-based 44 Pro made a special glove that features a Pokémon card of Tyranitar, fitted inside a top loader affixed to the outside webbing, USA Today reported.

“I’ve been a 44 guy ever since I was drafted,” Klein, 26, said in a video posted to social media. “Made some cool custom gloves with them, but this might take the cake.”

Klein said the company messaged him and asked who his favorite Pokémon character was.

“Naturally, I said Tyranitar, because it’s the only right answer,” he said.

Klein said he had no idea what the model the glove manufacturer was going to design, but he was pleasantly surprised when he received “a mystery package” from 44 Pro.

“I don’t know if it’s game-legal, but it’s probably now the coolest thing I own,” Klein said.

The pitcher has appeared in five games so far this season for the two-time defending World Series champions and sports a 1-0 record with a 1.17 ERA.

As for fielding his position, Klein has been flawless since reaching the majors in 2024. Perhaps the specialized glove will help, since with Pokémon, you’ve gotta catch ‘em all.

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