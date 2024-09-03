‘Gidget’ ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ actor James Darren dies

A teen heartthrob from the golden age of surfer movies has died.

James Darren was 88 years old.

Darren was probably best known as Moondoggie in the “Gidget” film series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His son, Jim Moret, confirmed his father’s death, saying the actor died in his sleep at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Darren had been hospitalized for an aortic valve replacement but was too weak to undergo the surgery so he was sent home. He had to return to the hospital shortly after.

“I always thought he would pull through,” Moret told The Hollywood Reporter, “because he was so cool. He was always cool.”

Darren was born in Philadelphia in June 1936 and named James Ercolani. His father would take him at a young age to perform in local bars and nightclubs, according to the “Star Trek” official site’s obituary for the actor.

His first role was in “Rumble on the Docks” in 1956 and had appeared as Greek soldier Spyros Pappadimos in “The Guns of Navarone.” but his biggest casting was for the three “Gidget” films.

Darren played Moondoggie whose real name was Jeff Matthews, a surfer and singer despite Darren not knowing how to surf in real life. He would star opposite Sandra Dee in 1959′s “Gidget,” Deborah Walley in 1961′s “Gidget Goes Hawaiian” and Cindy Carol in 1963′s “Gidget Goes to Rome.”

He appeared on the small screen in ABC’s “The Time Tunnel” from 1966 through 1967 and “T.J Hooker” opposite William Shatner and as the partner of Heather Locklear.

Shatner spoke of his former co-star’s death on X.com, writing, “What a wonderful man – so talented; so loving. I had the best time with him. The world is less because of his loss.”

Jimmy Darren; I worked with him for several years and then we’d see each other on occasion. What a wonderful man - so talented; so loving.



I had the best time with him. The world is less because of his loss. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 3, 2024

He also directed an episode of the Shatner cop drama in an emergency and ended up being behind the camera for “Hunter,” “Melrose Place,” “The A-Team” and “Beverly Hills 90210.” On “Melrose Place,” he reunited with Locklear in front of the camera as Tony Marlin.

Darren also appeared on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” as holographic lounge singer Vic Fontaine in seven episodes of the show’s final two seasons, according to Startrek.com. He called the role “a dream come true. It was one of the most enjoyable roles for me to have played.”

He was on the final episode and sang “The Way You Look Tonight” to actress Nana Visitor.

He said recording that episode was difficult to film, “she’d start crying. And when she’d start crying, I’d start crying. It was tough getting through it.”

His final role was in 2017′s “Lucky.”

Darren had a couple of hits in his singing career over the years, including “Goodbye Cruel World” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1961 and the next year with “Her Royal Majesty” which also made the top 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Darren leaves behind his wife Evy, three sons and five grandchildren, Variety reported.

