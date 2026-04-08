Tony Davis, former star RB at Nebraska, dies at 73

Tony Davis, a former star running back at Nebraska who also played six seasons in the NFL, died on Sunday. He was 73.

Davis, known as “Tough Tony” and the “Tecumseh Tornado” during his playing days, died from complications from Parkinson’s Disease, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

The running back is a member of the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame. During the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1975, Davis helped the Cornhuskers rally from a 10-point deficit against Florida.

He rushed 11 times for 110 yards during the game’s final 20 minutes, and his 40-yard run set up Nebraska’s game-winning field goal in a 13-10 victory. Davis would be named the game’s most outstanding player.

Former Nebraska and NFL running back Tony Davis died Sunday from complications associated with Parkinson’s disease. He was 73. https://t.co/dBoFRUnkaX — Lincoln Journal Star (@JournalStarNews) April 7, 2026

In 1973, Davis became the first 1,000-yard rusher as a sophomore for Nebraska coach Tom Osborne. He was the MVP of the Cotton Bowl, rushing for 106 yards and scoring a touchdown in the Cornhuskers’ 19-3 victory against Texas on Jan. 1, 1974. He would be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame in 2025.

Davis was the school’s all-time leading rusher when he graduated, compiling 2,445 yards, breaking Jeff Kinney’s previous record.

The native of Tecumseh, Nebraska, was a four-year starter for his high school football team, rushing for more than 5,000 yards and earning all-state and All-America honors in 1969 and 1970.

Davis was a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1976 NFL draft. He spent three seasons with the Bengals and three more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During his NFL career, Davis rushed for 345 yards and scored five touchdowns.

He also played for USFL’s Boston Breakers in 1983, rushing for 443 yards and scoring six touchdowns. He also caught 42 passes for 260 yards and a TD.

According to his obituary, Michael Edward Davis was born on Jan. 21, 1953 in Tecumseh, Nebraska. He earned the nickname “Tough Tony” for his physical toughness.

After his football career ended, Davis operated an AM radio station in Fort Collins, Colorado, according to his obituary.

His son, Josh Davis, would also play running back at Nebraska.

Tony Davis was inducted into the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1991.

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