Gate of Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home hit by gunfire, woman arrested

Los Angeles police were called to an incident of shots being fired toward Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home.

The incident happened at 1:20 p.m. PT on March 8.

Police said more than half a dozen shots were fired toward the singer’s home, but none hit the residence, CNN reported. Bullet holes were found in the property’s gate and an RV parked in the driveway, the Los Angeles Times reported.

People were inside the home at the time, including Rihanna, but no one was hurt, the Times reported.

After the shots rang out, the alleged shooter then drove off.

Police used a helicopter to track the person’s car.

A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody about 30 minutes after the shooting happened, the newspaper reported.

When police searched the car, they said they found an assault rifle and seven casings, LAPD spokesperson Armen Arias said.

This is not the first time that one of Rihanna’s homes has been targeted by someone.

A man broke into her home in the Hollywood Hills and spent 12 hours inside. The man went over a fence and got inside the residence. Rihanna was not home at the time. Her assistant discovered the man. Eduardo Leon pleaded no contest to stalking the entertainer, the Times reported.

