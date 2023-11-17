Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care, according to the Carter Center and WSB-TV.

Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter, said in a statement shared Friday that the 96-year-old had entered hospice care at home.

“She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family,” he said. “The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

The announcement came months after the Carter Center announced that former President Jimmy Carter had entered home hospice care.

