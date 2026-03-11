Florida woman charged with attempted murder for shooting at Rihanna’s home

LOS ANGELES — A Florida woman is accused of opening fire at the home of singer Rihanna as she, her partner, their children, and her mother were inside.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz from Orlando was charged with attempted murder and 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited vehicle or dwelling, The Associated Press reported.

In all, she is charged with 14 counts, KABC reported.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky were in a trailer on the property when Ortiz allegedly opened fire. Two staff members were also on the property, according to KABC.

Rianna Shots Fired House This image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles on Monday, March 9, 2026 shows an aerial shot of singer Rihanna's home in Los Angeles. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP) (AP)

Bullets hit the home, an Airstream trailer, as well as a neighbor’s home, KTLA reported.

The district attorney did not say how long Ortiz was in California or any motive, just saying the case was under investigation.

“Law enforcement will be looking at any videos on social media and any additional evidence they can uncover to both understand her motivation and why she did these particular acts,” Hochman said, according to KABC.

Ortiz’s public defender attorney initially entered a not guilty plea but then withdrew it, agreeing to postpone the arraignment until later this month, the AP reported.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said she drove from Florida to Los Angeles, KABC reported.

“My understanding is the person drove here from Florida. How long they’ve been in the area ... I don’t have that information,” McDonnell said. “They’re working on that. That would be part of the whole motive, why the person came out here. We haven’t established a motive, we do know, and are aware of, social media posts that had been made that they’re looking into further.”

The judge issued a protective order requiring Ortiz to stay away from the couple and not possess any guns or ammunition.

She is being held on $1.8 million bail. She faces life in prison if convicted, the AP reported.

0 of 35

0 of 22

©2026 Cox Media Group