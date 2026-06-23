FIFA World Cup 2026: Merlin the duck steals show at Mexican president’s news briefing

MEXICO CITY — Leave it to a duck to dominate the web.

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Merlin the duck wore the green jersey of Mexico’s national soccer team and a FIFA tie as he strolled -- no, make that waddled -- into a room in front of President Claudia Sheinbaum and faced reporters, The Associated Press reported.

The official World Cup mascot did not answer questions, although his owner, Karla Gomez, spoke for him. But the precocious bird continues to be a viral sensation south of the border. He also stole the limelight from Sheinbaum.

🦆 Merlin, the pet duck in a mini Mexico shirt who likes carnitas tacos and has become a viral sensation and an unofficial mascot of the World Cup, met Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum https://t.co/BZs9e3A3So pic.twitter.com/ogJ3jHCQU5 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 22, 2026

“We feel very honored to be here with the president,” Gomez told reporters. “It is an honor for ⁠us to stand before you and for the whole world to see the ​beautiful side of Mexico."

Accompanying Merlin and his owner to the front of the press briefing room were Gomez’s sons, Carlos, 22, and Cristian, 14.

Merlin’s fame began during street celebrations after Mexico defeated South ​Africa 2-0 in the opening game of the World Cup on June 11, Reuters reported. The costumed duck was seen wandering among the crowd on Reforma Avenue. Since then, Merlin has become one ​of the tournament’s stars.

The 2-year-old duck was gifted to Gomez from a customer of her streetside beverage business, The Guardian reported. She called him the “boss” and while he has a balanced diet, Merlin is allowed to enjoy a pork taco on Sundays, according to the newspaper.

As for his webbed feet, Merlin usually wears shoes because “he likes to walk.”

Gomez said she believes the family went viral because people saw in them “a hard-working family, a family that gets up every day to make ends meet,” the AP reported.

Sheinbaum ended the questions directed at Merlin so she could conduct her briefing. She did take time to pet Merlin -- he nipped at her hand -- and pose with his family for a photograph, according to the news organization.

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