‘A dream come true’: Mattel unveils Miley Cyrus Barbie doll

Miley Cyrus realized a longtime dream when the singer got her first look at her own Barbie doll, which was released by toy-making giant Mattel this week.

[ Read more trending news ]

The "Barbie Signature Miley Cyrus Doll" was unveiled by Mattel on Tuesday. It was inspired by the Grammy Award winner’s look in her “Golden Burning Sun” music video from the “Something Beautiful” album, Billboard reported.

The doll is available online at Amazon, Target and Walmart.com. Prices online range between $55 and $60.

The doll “celebrates the transformative sound and cultural footprint (Cyrus) has made as a musician, actress and advocate for self-expression,” Mattel said in a news release obtained by Billboard.

Cyrus, 33, who starred in the Disney television series “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011, said she was “obsessed” with the doll’s design.

“Seeing my Barbie for the first time is a dream come true. We spent so much time really digging into the details,” Cyrus said in a news release. “That’s something that wasn’t just important to me in designing the Barbie, but it’s also very important to my own creativity and the way that I represent myself.

“We did not miss any marks when it came down to the design of my doll from the look, the hair, the accessories, the makeup, and the structure.”

[ Hannah Montana is back: Disney+ to air 20th anniversary special ]

Cyrus even commented on the detail on the doll’s microphone and called the product “purposeful,” People reported.

On the Mattel website, the toy company noted that Cyrus has been in the spotlight since she was a child actress “and knows how to own it.”

“Our latest Barbie doll is a tribute to this award winner and style icon, known for her genre-blending songs and soulful lyrics,” Mattel wrote.

Cyrus shared her Barbie collection in a video posted to her Instagram and TikTok accounts, People reported. The video captured the moment she added her own doll to her ensemble.

“Barbie represents a personal dream of mine. She’s something I’ll never outgrow as she evolves with me,” Cyrus wrote. “As an adult, I treasure my collection and I never take out of the box,” said Cyrus. “Holding my Barbie in my hands is a true full circle moment.”

0 of 38

©2026 Cox Media Group