Hannah Montana is back: Disney+ to air 20th anniversary special

Miley Cyrus will once again have the best of both worlds as she marks the 20th anniversary of “Hannah Montana.”

Disney+ will be airing the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” next month “to celebrate the iconic series that defined a generation.”

Cyrus, Disney+ and others posted a tease saying “Going back to where it all began” with the show’s theme song, “Best of Both Worlds” playing.

The special will air on March 24, which, according to Disney, is “exactly two decades after its Disney Channel debut.”

“Viewers will be treated to never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable sets from ‘Hannah Montana’ are brought back to life — including the Stewart family living room and the legendary Hannah Montana closet,” the company said in a news release.

The special will also include an in-depth interview with the “Flowers” singer.

‘“Hannah Montana’ will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus said in the news release. “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

Before the announcement, Cyrus posted photos from her “Hannah Montana” days with the caption, “Going through the archives... so many memories.” That post alone had 4.1 million views.

What started off as a television show, the series launched Cyrus’ career and had 14 platinum records, 18 gold albums and two feature films.

The show ran for four seasons and had four Emmy nominations for outstanding children’s program, Variety reported.

There were also video games and a myriad of products linked to the show.

“Hannah Montana” starred Cyrus, along with her father Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Jason Earles and Mitchel Musso, the “Today” show reported.

