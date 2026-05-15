Drake’s surprise drop; 2 albums accompany ‘Iceman’ release

Drake fans were expecting one new album, but instead they got three.

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It’s been two years since the rapper released new albums, and he didn’t disappoint.

During the livestream release of “Iceman,” he pulled out three hard drives with the text, “I made this so that I could make this,” and then two more titles, “Habibti” and “Maid of Honour,” Rolling Stone reported.

All three were released on Friday at the same time.

Along with the albums, he also released several music videos, Pitchfork reported.

In all, he released 43 tracks across all three albums.

They were the first albums since his feud with Kendrick Lamar came out and after Lamar’s song spotlighting the fight, “Not Like Us,” won several Grammy awards, according to Rolling Stone.

“Iceman,” the publication said, “offers fans a window into how Drake felt about the highly publicized battle.”

This time, Drake fires verbal shots at Lamar through rap. But it wasn’t just Lamar that he’s challenging through his music. He also disses DJ Khaled, Playboi Carti, Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Lucian Grainge, UMG, Jay-Z, Mustard, Pharrell, even LeBron James, among others, according to Billboard.

As for the other two albums — “Maid of Honour” and “Habiti” — those are focused more on women with R&B and dance tracks, Billboard said.

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