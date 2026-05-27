Drake tops Michael Jackson’s record for most No. 1 hits by male solo artist

Drake now stands alone among male solo artists.

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The rapper scored his 14th No. 1 hit, “Janice STFU,” and broke a tie with Michael Jackson for the most chart-toppers on the Billboard Hot 100 by a male solo artist.

The song debuted at No. 1 for the week ending May 30, according to Billboard.

Drake is now tied with Rihanna and Taylor Swift for most No. 1 hits across all acts, Variety reported.

The record is 20, held by The Beatles. Mariah Carey is second witn 19.

Drake extended his record for top-10 hits to 90, according to Billboard.

.@Drake earns his 14th No. 1 song on the #Hot100 this week with "Janice STFU"!



He passes Michael Jackson and ties Rihanna and Taylor Swift for the third-most No. 1 hits in history, after the Beatles and Mariah Carey.



Here's an updated look at the artists with the most No. 1… pic.twitter.com/MqrtzkOcus — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 27, 2026

The music website also noted that Drake set a record this week with 42 songs on the Hot 100, topping country singer Morgan Wallen’s 37 last May.

Drake additionally charts a new single-week record 42 songs on the Hot 100 — surpassing Morgan Wallen, who charted 37 for a week last May.

In addition to the top spot this week, Drake holds down eight other spots in the top 10. Only Ella Langley’s former No. 1 hit, “Choosin’ Texas,” broke the string, dropping four spots to No. 5.

The rapper also becomes the first act ever to collect more than 400 career entries on the Hot 100, Variety reported.

The singles are from Drake’s three albums that he released on May 15 -- “Iceman,” “Habiti” and “Maid of Honour,” according to the entertainment news website. They own the top three spots on the Billboard 200, making Drake the first artist in Billboard history to achieve that feat.

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