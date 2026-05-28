Dolly Parton’s Tennessean Travel Stop sets grand opening

CORNERSVILLE, Tenn. — Watch out, Buc-ee, Dolly Parton has her sights set on the truck stop market.

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The singer-songwriter’s first travel stop will open next month, WATE reported.

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop will open its doors in Cornersville, Tennessee, on June 24. The location is about 60 miles south of Nashville on Interstate 65, The Tennessean reported.

The store, like Buc-ee’s, will offer fuel, food, and stores with custom merchandise.

Barbecue from DLY BBQ and coffee sold under the title “Dolly’s Cup of Ambition Coffee” are on the menu.

Unlike Buc-ee’s, there will be a mural, tour bus photo op and a stage for musical guests, because, according to a news release, “Live music is at the heart of what we’re building at Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop.”

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop came to life thanks to a partnership between Parton, her manager Danny Nozell, and Gregory Sachs, who has owned the Tennessean Travel Stop brand for nearly a decade.

The Cornersville location is expected to be the venture’s flagship, the news release said.

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