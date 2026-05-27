Dog shoots woman at convenience store

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Police are investigating an odd shooting. A dog is accused of pulling the trigger, injuring a woman.

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Initially, police in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, were told on May 23 that the person was shot by a BB gun, but then officers were told that it was actually a shotgun, KNOP reported.

When they arrived, they found a truck with an attached camper. The truck’s passenger side door had damage consistent with a shotgun being fired.

Police discovered that the truck’s driver arrived at the store and left the dog in the back seat. The animal moved from one side of the truck to the other and hit the shotgun’s trigger, KNOP reported. A cartridge had been in the weapon, and it fired, hitting a woman who was stopped at a nearby traffic light.

She was hit in the arm by the shotgun round. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, and a family member took her to a local hospital for treatment.

Scottsbluff police reminded people that in Nebraska it is illegal to transport a loaded shotgun in a vehicle.

“This incident also serves as an important reminder that firearm safety is of the utmost importance when handling, possessing, transporting, or maintaining any type of firearm," a department spokesperson told People magazine.

The incident is under investigation.

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