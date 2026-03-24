Dirty dozen: What produce made the list for 2026

The 2026 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce report has been released, and the group behind the publication has come up with what it calls the “Dirty Dozen” fruits and vegetables that have the highest levels of pesticide residues.

The report was compiled by the Environmental Working Group, also known as EWG, which CNN called a “health advocacy organization.”

The produce with the highest levels of pesticide residues is spinach, with the most residue by weight, and it has four or more different types.

"Pesticides are chemicals — or combinations of chemicals — used to control insects, weeds, fungi, and rodents during growth or after harvest," Food & Wine explained.

Every type of produce tested, in fact, had four or more types of pesticides. Potatoes, however, had only two, the EWG said.

CNN reported that produce with multiple types of pesticides is concerning because they can accumulate and raise health risks.

The chemicals can affect hormones, fertility and could increase the risk of chronic illnesses, according to Food & Wine.

The EWG used the Department of Agriculture’s residue testing, which looked at 54,344 samples of 47 fruits and vegetables.

Before the tests are conducted, the produce is either peeled or scrubbed to mimic people’s home behavior.

After those procedures were done, they found traces of 264 pesticides still present. The Dirty Dozen items have 203 of them.

Here is the list of The Dirty Dozen:

Spinach Kale, Collard and Mustard Greens Strawberries Grapes Nectarines Peaches Cherries Apples Blackberries Pears Potatoes Blueberries

As for what the EWG deems the safest to eat, or The Clean Fifteen, the top produce is Pineapples.

Here’s the complete Clean Fifteen:

Pineapples Sweet Corn (fresh and frozen) Avocados Papaya Onion Sweet Peas (frozen) Asparagus Cabbage Cauliflower Watermelon Mangoes Bananas Carrots Mushrooms Kiwi

While you’re still encouraged to eat your fruits and vegetables, there are things you can do to lessen the risk of pesticides.

Food & Wine suggests choosing organic or regular variations of the items on the Clean Fifteen list. If you must have something from The Dirty Dozen, then use organic when possible, since they have lower pesticide residues and prohibit the use of PFAS or per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals. They’re also called forever chemicals.

You should also wash produce under running water for at least 20 seconds. Washing won’t remove all chemicals but it will lower the amount, Food & Wine said.

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