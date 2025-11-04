Dick Cheney dead: Reactions reflect former vice president’s status as lightning rod

Reactions to the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney ranged from mostly respectful to dismissive on Tuesday.

Cheney died Monday at the age of 84. His family announced his death early Tuesday. During his political career, Cheney served in Congress and also worked in the Nixon, Ford, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush administrations.

In a statement, George W. Bush said that Cheney’s death “is a loss to the nation and a sorrow to his friends.”

“Dick was a calm and steady presence in the White House amid great national challenges,” Bush added. “I counted on him for his honest, forthright counsel, and he never failed to give his best. He held to his convictions and prioritized the freedom and security of the American people. For those two terms in office, and throughout his remarkable career, Dick Cheney’s service always reflected credit on the country he loved.”

Statement by President George W. Bush on Vice President Dick Cheney:



The death of Richard B. Cheney is a loss to the nation and a sorrow to his friends. Laura and I will remember Dick Cheney for the decent, honorable man that he was. History will remember him as among the finest… pic.twitter.com/fmx7hI4eFD — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) November 4, 2025

U.S. Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio said that Cheney had an “unwavering commitment.”

“Tina and I send our condolences on the news of the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney,” Husted posted on X. “He devoted much of his life to serving the United States — from Congress to the Pentagon to the White House. He had an unwavering commitment to our nation’s security, strength, and founding values.”

Tina and I send our condolences on the news of the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney. He devoted much of his life to serving the United States—from Congress to the Pentagon to the White House. He had an unwavering commitment to our nation’s security, strength, and… — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) November 4, 2025

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos of New York was less charitable.

“Dick Cheney will meet his maker and will have lots of explaining to do,” Santos posted on X. “I wish his family well all things considered, but I haven’t and won’t ever shed a tear for a war criminal of his ilk.”

Dick Cheney will meet his maker and will have lots of explaining to do.



I wish his family well all things considered, but I haven’t and won’t ever shed a tear for a war criminal of his ilk. — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) November 4, 2025

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia called Cheney “a giant in American politics.”

“Dick Cheney was a giant in American politics, and his impact will be felt for decades,” Collins wrote on X. “My condolences to the Cheney family as we remember the legacy of our 46th Vice President.”

Dick Cheney was a giant in American politics, and his impact will be felt for decades.



My condolences to the Cheney family as we remember the legacy of our 46th Vice President.https://t.co/wQRusL4XXK — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) November 4, 2025

U.S. Rep Steve Womack of Arkansas said his prayers were with Cheney’s family.

“Dick Cheney was a dedicated public servant and committed to the safety and security of his fellow Americans,” Womack wrote on X. “I first met him when he visited my battalion (Gunslingers) deployed to the Sinai, Egypt in 2002, and had the opportunity to reconnect with him years later fishing for cutthroat trout on the Snake River.”

My prayers are with the Cheney family following the passing of former Vice President Cheney.



Dick Cheney was a dedicated public servant and committed to the safety and security of his fellow Americans.



I first met him when he visited my battalion (Gunslingers) deployed to the… pic.twitter.com/KtoiOMAAz1 — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) November 4, 2025

Progressive commentator Mehdi Hasan wrote on X that Cheney “should have died in The Hague.”

“Rest in hell Dick Cheney,” wrote Eman Abdelhadi, a columnist for In These Times. “Your legacy is death.”

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said she admired Cheney for his integrity and “his love of his country.”

“Most of all, I will remember Dick Cheney as a mentor and a friend,” Rice wrote on X. “I will remember his toughness but also his sense of humor. He was indefatigable in his determination to defend this country and patriotic to his core.

I admired Vice President Cheney for his integrity and his love of our country. I am grateful that I had the chance to serve with him twice --- when he was Secretary of Defense for President George H.W. Bush at the end of the Cold War --- a triumphant time for America and its… pic.twitter.com/jPnvMiDVKZ — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) November 4, 2025

0 of 31

© 2025 Cox Media Group