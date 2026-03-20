Chuck Norris dies at age 86, family says

Martial arts and acting legend Chuck Norris has died.

His family announced his death on his official Instagram account on Friday morning, saying he died on March 19.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” they wrote.

Norris was 86 years old, TMZ reported.

He was hospitalized on Thursday in Hawaii, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Norris had an undisclosed medical emergency while in Kauai, TMZ reported before news of his death broke.

He had been training on the island on Wednesday and had recently celebrated his 86th birthday earlier this month, the gossip website said. For his birthday, he posted a video to Instagram showing him sparring with a trainer.

He captioned the clip, “I don’t age. I level up.

“I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know. God Bless, Chuck Norris,” he posted a week ago.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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