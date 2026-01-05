Billy Joel surprises fans during cover band’s set, performs

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Billy Joel had quite a surprise for fans days into the new year, an impromptu concert.

The “Piano Man” returned to the stage for the first time since he was diagnosed with a brain disorder, Rolling Stone reported.

He was in Wellington, Florida, as the town celebrated its 30th anniversary on Jan. 2. The Joel cover band Turnstyles was slated to perform, but then he joined them on stage to sing “Big Shot” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

The band had been teasing a special guest during the event, TMZ reported.

Joel joked, “I wasn’t planning on working tonight,” the Palm Beach Post reported.

His younger daughters, Della and Remy, were also on stage dancing to their father’s music.

Joel was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus and canceled all concerts. His last concert was Feb. 22, 2025.

In May, he said that he was having issues with his hearing, vision, and balance because of the condition.

Months later, the “Uptown Girl” singer said he said he was “not dying,” adding “I feel good.”

“They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling,” he told Bill Maher, Rolling Stone reported.

