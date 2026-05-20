Baked dirt accidentally served at Maine high school supper

WALDOBORO, Maine — A dish of baked dirt was accidentally served during a high school community supper in Maine last week, officials said.

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According to a statement released by Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, school officials said a science experiment where students baked potting soil to test how plants would grow was accidentally confused for a dessert.

The dish of dirt was then served at the school’s Empty Bowl Supper on May 13, WGME reported.

The soil had been placed in a foil-covered baking dish and set to the side of the stove area -- away from items that were to be served at the Empty Bowl Supper, WMTW reported.

However, in the haste to deliver food to serving tables for the dinner, the potting soil was accidentally included, according to the television station.

“Three students briefly put some of the soil in their mouths, believing it to be a dessert item, before immediately realizing what it was,” the school wrote. “The item was removed from the serving tables.

“This was a completely accidental situation and absolutely not a prank.”

The school apologized for the incident, WGME reported. The parents of the students who tasted the potted soil have been contacted, school officials said.

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