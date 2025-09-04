‘Agonizing decision’: Lady Gaga cancels concert moments before performing at packed Miami arena

MIAMI — An arena full of Little Monsters was disappointed when Lady Gaga canceled her Miami show shortly before she was supposed to take the stage.

She was set to perform her Mayhem Ball Tour at Kaseya Center, but she was having problems with her voice, People magazine reported.

Lady Gaga posted to Instagram stories that she had to postpone.

“During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my DR and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses.

“I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you but I don’t want to risk long term or permanent damage on my vocal cords.

“There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours and as you know I sing live every night --and even though this was a hard and agonizing decision I would be more afraid of the long term implications on my voice.”

The venue’s representatives posted to Instagram, confirming the cancellation, saying that “information on the rescheduled date and the process for refunds will be issued soon.”

Gaga had performed her two-and-a-half-hour set at the arena on Sunday and Monday, Deadline reported.

The tour started in mid-July. She is scheduled to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday and Sunday, then in Toronto and Chicago before heading to Europe and beyond.

Hours before the cancellation, Lady Gaga, who is appearing in season two of “Wednesday” on Netflix, dropped the video for “The Dead Dance,” directed by Tim Burton.

She was also recently announced as one of the performers for Sunday’s MTV VMAs, according to Deadline.

