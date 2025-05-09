ACM awards: Lainey Wilson wins Entertainer of the Year, see the complete list

Some of country music’s biggest stars looked forward by looking back during the Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony.

Performers such as show host Reba McEntire, Clint Black, Wynonna Judd, LeAnn Rimes, Little Big Town and Dan + Shay performed some of the biggest hits of the past 60 years, which happened to be ACM Songs of the Year, during a 14-minute medley of songs “Okie from Muskogee, ”Rhinestone Cowboy," “Blue” and “Tequila,” The Associated Press reported.

The show was held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Lainey Wilson dominated, winning the entertainer of the year award for the second consecutive year, as well as female artist and album of the year.

Song of the year was given to Cody Johnson for “Dirt Cheap.”

The ACM Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award went to its namesake after he performed his hit “Remember When.”

Performances were sprinkled throughout the broadcast with Jelly Roll and Shaboozey singing “Amen,” Chris and Morgane Stapleton singing “It Takes a Woman” and Blake Shelton singing “Texas.” The show ended with a Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts collaboration of “What Hurts the Most,” “I Dare You,” “Larger Than Life” and “Life Is a Highway,” Billboard reported.

Here is the complete list of winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ella Langley

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Top

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Red Clay Strays

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce; Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville)

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

you look like you love me – Ella Langley, Riley Green (Producer: Will Bundy; Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records)

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson (Songwriter: Josh Phillips; Publishers: Warner-Tamerlane Publishing, Write or Die Music, Write the Lightning Publishing)

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green (Producer: Will Bundy; Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green (Producer: Will Bundy; Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records)

