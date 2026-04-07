‘Absolutely heartbroken’: Lady Gaga cancels Montreal concert over health issue

Lady Gaga said she was “absolutely heartbroken” after being forced to cancel her last show in Montreal over her health.

The singer/songwriter announced that the third and final performance of Mayhem Ball at the Bell Centre was canceled because of an ongoing respiratory infection, Billboard reported.

She wrote on social media: “I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show.”

She said that her doctor told her not to go on because “I’ve been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse.”

“The Dead Dance” singer continued, “to be honest, I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve,” and that she was “absolutely heartbroken and so sorry.”

This is not the first time she has had to postpone a show for her health. Lady Gaga rescheduled several performances, including one in Miami in September, due to vocal strain, according to People magazine.

The Mayhem Ball tour started in Las Vegas last July and is expected to end at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 13.

It is not known if the Montreal show will be rescheduled, Deadline reported.

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