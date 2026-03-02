32nd Actors Awards: See the list of winners

The show may have a new name, but the 32nd Actors Awards ceremony brought all the glitz and the glamour of the SAG Awards.

This time, it wasn’t “One Battle After Another” that dominated the awards show. Instead, “Sinners” won the top prize and may set for a battle for the upcoming Oscars, The Associated Press reported.

The 98th Academy Awards will be handed out on March 15, USA Today reported.

The vampire flick from Ryan Coogler won the best ensemble at the ceremony previously known as the SAG Awards, the Screen Actors Guild’s Actor Awards, given out Sunday night and streamed on Netflix.

“From the bottom of our hearts, to the bottom of your hearts, thank you so much for everything,” Delroy Lindo said. He spoke on behalf of the cast.

“One Battle After Another” had previously won the Golden Globes, Producers Guild Awards, Directors Guild Awards and the BAFTAs.

“Sinners” Michael B. Jordan beat favorite Timothée Chalamet for best male actor.

Jessie Buckley won best female actor for “Hamnet.”

Catherine O’Hara won for best female actor in a comedy series for her role in “The Studio.” The honor came weeks after her death. The show’s co-creator, Seth Rogen, accepted the award on her behalf, saying that she “showed that you could be a genius and you could be kind” when she would send him suggestions for changes in a scene.

Owen Cooper made history as the youngest individual actor to win an award in the show’s history, taking home the honor for “Adolescence” at the age of 16. reported.

Harrison Ford was presented with the SAG-AFTRA Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Woody Harrelson.”

The “Indiana Jones” actor said he was humbled by the honor.

“I’m in a room with actors, many of whom are here because they’ve been nominated to receive a prize for their amazing work, while I’m here to receive a prize for being alive,” Ford said, who called it “the half point” of his career, the AP reported.

He called himself “a lucky guy.”

“Lucky to have found my people. Lucky to have work that challenges me. Lucky to still be doing it,” Ford said.

Here is the complete list of nominees; the winners are in bold:

Motion pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothéearty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke — “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan — “Sinners”

Jesse Plemons — “Bugonia”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley — “Hamnet ”

” Rose Byrne — “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson — “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti — “One Battle After Another”

Emma Stone — “Bugonia”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton — “Sinners”

Benicio Del Toro — “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi — “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal — “Hamnet”

Sean Penn — “One Battle After Another”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’Zion — “Marty Supreme”

Ariana Grande - “Wicked: For Good”

Amy Madigan — “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku — “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor — “One Battle After Another”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“F1″

“Frankenstein”

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Diplomat”

“Landman”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders In The Building”

“The Studio”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown — “Paradise”

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Walton Goggins — “The White Lotus”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Noah Wyle — “The Pitt”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower — “Severance”

Parker Posey — “The White Lotus”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn — “Pluribus”

Aimee Lou Wood — “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz — “The Studio”

Adam Brody — “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson — “A Man On The Inside”

Seth Rogen — “The Studio”

Martin Short — “Only Murders In The Building”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn — “The Studio”

Catherine O’Hara — “The Studio”

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”

Jean Smart — “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig — “Palm Royale”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman — “Black Rabbit”

Owen Cooper — “Adolescence”

Stephen Graham — “Adolescence”

Charlie Hunnam — “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Matthew Rhys — “The Beast In Me”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes — “The Beast In Me”

Erin Doherty — “Adolescence”

Sarah Snook — “All Her Fault”

Christine Tremarco — “Adolescence”

Michelle Williams — “Dying for Sex”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Andor”

“Landman”

“The Last Of Us”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”,

