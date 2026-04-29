3 men arrested after guns, drugs seized during home raid

TAMPA, Fla. — Three west-central Florida men were arrested after detectives served a warrant and discovered guns, narcotics and drug paraphernalia at a Tampa residence last week, authorities said.

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According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, deputies on April 24 arrested Jayshod Jairon Nereus, 30; Janos Borgella Sr., 26; and Ira Franklin Strappier II, 32.

All three men are from Tampa.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that Nereus, who had an outstanding warrant for reckless driving, was charged with armed possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Borgella was charged with armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and armed trafficking in oxycodone (25–100 grams).

🚨Three Behind Bars After Gang Unit Search🚨

Guns and drugs all in one Tampa home.

Three people are now behind bars after #teamHCSO’s Gang Unit served a warrant, uncovering multiple firearms and trafficking-level narcotics during the search.

See everything detectives found and… pic.twitter.com/iOZ1isSuTH — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 28, 2026

Strappier was detained for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

According to the sheriff’s office, after executing a “gang unit search” on April 24, deputies discovered a Glock .22, two AR-15-style rifles and a semiautomatic shotgun.

Deputies also found 1.25 pounds of cannabis, “a trafficking amount” of oxycodone, a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Nereus remains in custody, online records show. Borgella was released on bond on Sunday, while Strappier was released on Friday, also on bond.

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