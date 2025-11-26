Trending

2 National Guard members shot in Washington, D.C., Noem says

By Kerry Breen, CBS News
U.S. Capitol
US Capitol FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol is seen on the 40th day of a government shutdown on November 9, 2025 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC — Police in Washington, D.C., are responding to the scene of a shooting a few blocks from the White House, at 17th and I Street NW.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said two members of the National Guard were shot.

Noem asked for prayers for the guardsmen, but did not share any information about their status. She said the DHS was working with local law enforcement to gather more information.

The Metropolitan Police Department posted a “critical incident” alert on social media at 2:42 p.m. ET, saying “Please avoid the area. Updates to come.”

Video from the scene showed two men in uniform being treated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

