Tiger Woods involved in car crash in Florida

Golfing legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island in Florida, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to reports, it was a two-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles flipping over. One person was injured and another refused to go to the hospital, according to officials.

Woods’ condition was not immediately clear.

Woods returned to TGL earlier this week. Prior to this week, Woods last played in early March 2025 before rupturing his Achilles tendon, and then he had a seventh back surgery in October.

Woods, who has won multiple Masters championships, turned 50 in November.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Woods was also seriously injured in a rollover car crash in southern California in 2021.