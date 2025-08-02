Stormy weather continues to disrupt flights at Atlanta’s airport

ATLANTA — Flight delays are once again piling up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with more than 150 delays and at least 63 cancellations reported so far as of late Saturday morning, according to FlightAware.

The bulk of the disruptions continue to impact Atlanta-based Delta Airlines, which has been recovering from several days of weather-related setbacks. A round of overnight storms led to additional slowdowns, and more showers are expected this afternoon, raising concerns about further delays into the evening hours.

“After Georgia, our focus will shift to parts of the Plains where you’re going to see a round of storms push through,” said meteorologist John Elliott, noting that while some regions like New England are catching a break from extreme heat, storm systems remain active across parts of the country.

Travelers are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport and prepare for possible disruptions throughout the weekend.