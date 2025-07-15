‘Single Riders’ app in testing, designed to match Disney fans

A new dating app is in the works for Disney lovers hoping to find their happily ever after.

Called “Single Riders,” the app is designed to match Disney enthusiasts based on their favorite movies, characters, and theme parks. Its developer says the platform aims to help users plan Disney-themed dates, connect over shared fandoms, and even form platonic friendships within the Disney community.

Currently in beta testing, Single Riders is expected to launch soon, offering singles a way to turn their love of all things Disney into real-life connections.

Whether it’s a romantic stroll down Main Street or a spirited debate over the best Disney soundtrack, developers hope the app will help fans write their own fairy-tale endings.

