8 crested ibises released in Japan decades after extinction

TOKYO — Eight crested ibises were released into the wild in a north-central Japanese town, decades after the birds went extinct in the country.

Eight of the endangered birds took off from each of their wooden cages at a ceremony Sunday in Hakui city in the Noto region, where they were last seen in the wild.

The white birds, called Toki in Japan, are native to East Asia and admired for their orange-pink hues under their wings and bright red marks around their eyes.

Residents cheered when the birds soared into the sky the moment Crown Prince Akishino, his wife Kiko, and other officials cut a ribbon around the wooden cages.

The birds went extinct on the Honshu main island in the 1970s, threatened by overhunting and environmental degradation. The last remaining Japanese native ibis died in 2003 on Sado Island.

But the birds came back to life thanks to China’s support for breeding. In 1999, artificial breeding by a pair donated from China successfully led to the first Japanese crested ibis chick born in captivity, according to the Environment Ministry.

The breeding and conservation efforts have since helped the recovery of the birds’ population. In 2008, 10 of the birds raised at the Sado conservation center were released into the wild on the island, where their population has increased to around 500, the ministry says.

The release of the beloved birds was also seen as a good omen for the Noto region, which is still recovering from the deadly 2024 earthquake.

The eight birds have been raised and protected at a conservation center on Sado in the neighboring prefecture of Niigata. Ten more birds are waiting to be released.

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