News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene clashes with U.K. reporter: “We don’t care about your opinion”

By Bill Caiaccio and WSB Radio News Staff
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tells UK reporter to ‘go back your country’ over Signal-gate question As Sky News reporter Martha Kelner was trying to ask Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a question about the situation during a media huddle on Wednesday, Greene cut her off and asked her, “What country are you from?” (PHOTO: Pool)
By Bill Caiaccio and WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing criticism after a heated exchange with a British reporter during a press event, sparked by a question about the Trump administration’s ongoing group chat controversy, dubbed “Signal-gate.”

When a Sky News reporter from the U.K. asked Greene about the leaked Signal group messages which reportedly included members of the Trump administration and mistakenly added a reporter from The Atlantic, Greene responded sharply.

“Wait, what country are you from?” Greene asked. When the reporter replied she was from the U.K., Greene fired back, “We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting,” adding, “Why don’t you go back to your country?”

Greene continued her remarks by criticizing the reporter’s focus, saying, “We have a major migrant problem, and you should care about your own borders.”

When an American journalist attempted to follow up with the same question, Greene declined to answer, stating, “I’m not answering, because I don’t care about her network.”

Despite the backlash, Greene defended the Trump administration’s handling of recent events, saying they are “doing a great job.”

Bill Caiaccio

Bill Caiaccio

News Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!