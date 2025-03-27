Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene clashes with U.K. reporter: “We don’t care about your opinion”

ATLANTA — Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing criticism after a heated exchange with a British reporter during a press event, sparked by a question about the Trump administration’s ongoing group chat controversy, dubbed “Signal-gate.”

When a Sky News reporter from the U.K. asked Greene about the leaked Signal group messages which reportedly included members of the Trump administration and mistakenly added a reporter from The Atlantic, Greene responded sharply.

“Wait, what country are you from?” Greene asked. When the reporter replied she was from the U.K., Greene fired back, “We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting,” adding, “Why don’t you go back to your country?”

Greene continued her remarks by criticizing the reporter’s focus, saying, “We have a major migrant problem, and you should care about your own borders.”

When an American journalist attempted to follow up with the same question, Greene declined to answer, stating, “I’m not answering, because I don’t care about her network.”

Despite the backlash, Greene defended the Trump administration’s handling of recent events, saying they are “doing a great job.”