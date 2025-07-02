Q- Got any tips on a DIY retaining wall?

Q – We are thinking about building a retaining wall in our yard. The wait time to have one built seems to be forever so we thought we could do it ourselves. What are some things we should know about?

Clint – Marietta

A – Ahhh, the dreaded retaining wall. This is one of those things that I think people look at and say, “I can build that myself” when in fact not only can they not build it, but it may become a real hazard if they don’t do it correctly.

If this retaining wall is of any size, especially if it is to be over 4 foot tall, and if you don’t have mad retaining skills, please seriously think about soliciting a landscaping company to do the work.

Here are a few other things you need to know before you get started:

Check your local county laws for permitting the retaining wall.

Verify the suitability of any materials you want to use in your wall. Just because Aunt Rose has a beautiful wall in New Hampshire doesn’t mean you can build the same wall in Marietta.

It is important to install a drainage system behind the wall which will enable the water to flow away from the wall.

Remember that steep slopes may be better tamed by building multiple walls and forming terraces, each about 3 ft. high.

If you are going to use a natural stone, you will need chicken wire to hold it in place.

Be careful. Retaining walls measuring more than half the base in height are unstable, and an unstable wall is a dangerous wall.

If you are not familiar with terms such as surcharge load, dead-man anchor, backfill, or lateral pressure you should definitely seek professional help with the project.

Retaining walls are used for stabilizing and controlling erosion of steeply sloped areas of the lot. In some cases, retaining walls are used in conjunction with terracing to provide a level area for recreational purposes.

One more thing. The reason the wait may be so long is that the rock is kinda hard to find at the moment. Check around and make sure you can find some at a reasonable price.

No matter the use, retaining walls are something that should be constructed carefully and properly.