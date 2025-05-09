Pope Leo XIV’s social media history sparks political discussion

VATICAN CITY — As the world continues to react to the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, attention is turning to his past social media activity, which touches on several politically sensitive topics.

Posts from the Chicago-born pope have revealed stances critical of deportations, family separations, refugee bans, and abortion, while also expressing support for DACA, climate action, and sensible gun laws. The online commentary has sparked debate, particularly among those who had hoped for a more traditionally conservative successor to the papacy.

“It’s not surprising there would be people who would be critical of this,” said Andra Gillespie, a political scientist at Emory University. “They saw this as an opportunity to have a more conservative pope, and it turns out that the Council of Cardinals did not agree.”

Gillespie notes that while the papacy is not a political office, spiritual leaders often influence public discourse in ways that transcend partisanship.

“When religious leaders come out and they stand for issues, especially when they stand in opposition to political leaders, it certainly makes sense,” she said. “They’re calling people to something higher than themselves, and sometimes to something greater than politics.”

Pope Leo XIV’s views are already sparking conversation about the role of faith in today’s political landscape.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story