Sen. Jon Ossoff calls for investigation into U.S. airstrikes on alleged drug boats

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Jon Ossoff said Congress has a duty to investigate recent U.S. airstrikes on alleged drug-running boats following a closed-door briefing on Capitol Hill.

Ossoff, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, voiced serious concerns about whether the strikes may have violated U.S. or international law.

“These are very serious allegations … with respect to potential breaches of the law or armed conflict and U.S. law,” Ossoff said. He added that “Congress has an obligation on a bipartisan basis to investigate these allegations.”

Ossoff said he expects to receive more information in the coming days as lawmakers continue to review the evidence.