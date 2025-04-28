Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms takes next step in potential run for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta mayor is considering a potential run to be the next governor of Georgia.

On Monday, Keisha Lance Bottoms filed paperwork to begin raising money. She plans to make an official announcement for her campaign in the coming weeks.

Bottoms would join Georgia Sen. Jason Esteves, who is the only Democratic candidate to enter the race so far, officials say.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced his plan to run for Governor in November 2024.

Current governor Brian Kemp is in his final term.